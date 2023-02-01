English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1015: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Forge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1015 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge

    Over the last decade, Bharat Forge (BHFC) has developed new frontiers for growing beyond its core business, with investments in capabilities and capacities in place. Some of these new businesses offer huge potential in the long term and scope to drive the next phase of evolution for the company. Of these new initiatives, we expect opportunities in Defence and EV are at infection points, though substantial realization of value might be back-ended. We took a deep dive into these two businesses to evaluate prospects for value creation, which we estimate at INR125-170/share from just two guns and TORK Motors.


    Outlook

    We estimate a consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/23%/39% over FY23-25E. The stock trades at 25.1x/20.4x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR1015 (at 25x Dec'24E EPS).