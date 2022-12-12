Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1005: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge

We attended Bharat Forge’s analyst meet, hosted at their Kalyani Centre for Technology & Innovation (KCTI) Pune. Management sited healthy growth outlook across segments by leveraging its investments in diversified businesses. Over the past few years, the company has redirected its focus from its traditional core business (forging components) to multiple opportunities present in segments like defense, aerospace, e-mobility, casting, light-weighting and industrial. Over 2020-2030, Bharat Forge aspires to be a key player in core components space along with expansion in industrial, electric and aerospace segments. Accordingly, a target of 12-15% revenue CAGR and 20%+ consol EBITDAM (19.3% in FY22) has been set for FY2030.

Outlook

We remain positive on Bharat Forge led by (1) multiple growth levers in domestic & export automotive segment with cyclical turnaround in CV industry and easing of chip shortage going ahead, (2) strong double-digit growth in high margin non-auto business (3) rising traction in E-mobility segment and (4) potential revenue contribution from defense & renewable segment. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of Rs 1,005 at 28x standalone EPS (Rs 950 earlier) as we roll forward to Dec-24E.

