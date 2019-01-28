Buy Bharat Forge, says Mazhar Mohammad

Mazhar Mohammad

Last three weeks of price action is looking quite interesting as Bharat Forge is almost registering a close around Rs 480 levels for the last three weeks suggesting drying up of selling pressure after the vertical fall it has witnessed from the highs of Rs 637 registered in last November 2018.

Hence, if the stock sustains above Rs 470 levels it can make an attempt for a decent pullback rally. Hence, positional traders should buy into this counter and look for a target of Rs 531. A stop suggested for the trade is a close below Rs 469.