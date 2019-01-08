App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics, target Rs 105: Ashish Chaturmohta

Stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 89 with stop loss below Rs 85 for target of Rs 105 levels.

Ashish Chaturmohta

Bharat Electronics was in decline mode for last one year and touched low of Rs 74 in September’18. It then rallied to Rs 99 levels and then again tested the low of Rs 74 and seen bounce back to current levels. Thus, forming double bottom pattern on daily chart. Volumes have been above average indicating buying at participation the stock.

ADX line indicator of trend strength has moved above neutral level of 20 on daily chart indicating strength in the uptrend. Thus, stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 89 with stop loss below Rs 85 for target of Rs 105 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:44 pm

