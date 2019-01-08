Buy Bharat Electronics, target Rs 105: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

Bharat Electronics was in decline mode for last one year and touched low of Rs 74 in September’18. It then rallied to Rs 99 levels and then again tested the low of Rs 74 and seen bounce back to current levels. Thus, forming double bottom pattern on daily chart. Volumes have been above average indicating buying at participation the stock.

ADX line indicator of trend strength has moved above neutral level of 20 on daily chart indicating strength in the uptrend. Thus, stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 89 with stop loss below Rs 85 for target of Rs 105 levels.

