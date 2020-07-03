App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated July 01, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics


Order book remains healthy at Rs. 51,970 crore (4xits FY2020 revenue), which provides sustainable revenue visibility;expect pickup in order intake during FY2022E. Management expects 10% revenue growth (including supply of ventilators ) and margins to beat 20-21% for FY2021E.We expect revenue CAGR of 6.2% and margin contraction of 274 bps (leading to flat PAT) during FY2020-FY2022E. BEL reported robust performance with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT registering growth of 49%/56%/74%y-o-y, respectively.


Outlook


We reiterate our Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised price target of Rs. 110.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Arvind #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.