Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics
Order book remains healthy at Rs. 51,970 crore (4xits FY2020 revenue), which provides sustainable revenue visibility;expect pickup in order intake during FY2022E. Management expects 10% revenue growth (including supply of ventilators ) and margins to beat 20-21% for FY2021E.We expect revenue CAGR of 6.2% and margin contraction of 274 bps (leading to flat PAT) during FY2020-FY2022E. BEL reported robust performance with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT registering growth of 49%/56%/74%y-o-y, respectively.
Outlook
We reiterate our Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised price target of Rs. 110.
