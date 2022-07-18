English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 295: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated July 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 18, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics


    Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reported strong Q1FY2023 beating ours and the street’s expectations. Low base, strong opening order book and easing of semiconductor chip shortage drove the commendable performance. Order backlog as on July 01, 2022 was at Rs. 55,333 crore at ~3.3x its TTM revenue. The government’s emphasis on Make in India/Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives and favourable policies for indigenous players in the defence sector provides strong growth opportunity for BEL.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on BEL with a revised PT of Rs. 295, considering its stellar performance and strong revenue and order inflow guidance for FY2023, backed by a strong order book in both defence and non-defence verticals.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 254.50, up Rs 9.05, or 3.69 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 260.75 and an intraday low of Rs 249.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 2,248,146 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 244,099 shares, an increase of 821.00 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.41 percent or Rs 8.10 at Rs 245.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 260.75 and 52-week low Rs 162.40 on 18 July, 2022 and 09 August, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 2.4 percent below its 52-week high and 56.71 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 62,011.29 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Electronics - 180722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 07:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.