Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 295: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reported strong Q1FY2023 beating ours and the street’s expectations. Low base, strong opening order book and easing of semiconductor chip shortage drove the commendable performance. Order backlog as on July 01, 2022 was at Rs. 55,333 crore at ~3.3x its TTM revenue. The government’s emphasis on Make in India/Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives and favourable policies for indigenous players in the defence sector provides strong growth opportunity for BEL.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on BEL with a revised PT of Rs. 295, considering its stellar performance and strong revenue and order inflow guidance for FY2023, backed by a strong order book in both defence and non-defence verticals.

More Info

At 17:30 Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 254.50, up Rs 9.05, or 3.69 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 260.75 and an intraday low of Rs 249.00.

It was trading with volumes of 2,248,146 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 244,099 shares, an increase of 821.00 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.41 percent or Rs 8.10 at Rs 245.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 260.75 and 52-week low Rs 162.40 on 18 July, 2022 and 09 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.4 percent below its 52-week high and 56.71 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 62,011.29 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bharat Electronics - 180722 - khan