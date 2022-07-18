Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 285: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported healthy Q1FY23 performance above our and consensus estimate. Gross margin expanded ~30bps YoY to 41.9% in Q1FY23. EBITDA margin came in healthy at 16.5%, owing to strong revenue growth and better absorption of fixed cost. Order book stands at Rs553.3bn, 3.3x TTM revenue providing revenue visibility going forward. Order pipeline stands strong from Akash weapon system, QRSAM, LRSAM and Naval equipment’s like surveillance system, radars, navigation systems etc. Company has also been focusing on diversifying in non-defense verticals such as EV, metros, electronic warfare, healthcare, homeland security etc. Given healthy order book position and order pipeline, management had guided for revenue growth of ~15% and order inflow of ~Rs200bn with EBITDA margin in the range of 20-22% for FY23. Exports to be ~US$70mn in FY23 vs US$33mn in FY22 (some delays in dispatches were witnessed in FY22, due to geopolitical tension) and capex to be ~Rs5-6bn.

Outlook

We remain positive on long term growth story of BEL given its strong order backlog, tender pipeline, diversification in newer business verticals like EV battery, Medical equipments, Metro, focus on exports market, government focus on product indigenization etc. We expect revenue and PAT CAGR of 17.5%/18.7% between FY22-24E. The stock is currently trading at 21.3x/18.1x FY23/24E. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with revise TP of Rs285 (Rs265 earlier) valuing it at PE of 21x FY24E (19.5x earlier), revised upwards due to healthy performance during the quarter.

More Info

At 16:01 hrs Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 254.50, up Rs 9.05, or 3.69 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 260.75 and an intraday low of Rs 249.00.

It was trading with volumes of 2,248,146 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 175,520 shares, an increase of 1,180.85 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.41 percent or Rs 8.10 at Rs 245.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 259.50 and 52-week low Rs 162.40 on 19 April, 2022 and 09 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.93 percent below its 52-week high and 56.71 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 62,011.29 crore.

Bharat Electronics - 180722 - prabhu