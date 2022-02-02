Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 265: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported strong quarterly performance with revenue growth of 61% YoY. Despite lower gross margin, EBITDA margins expanded 308bps YoY to 22.3% in Q3FY22 mainly due to improved operational efficiency, withdrawal of ventilator warranty provision and reversal of bad debt provision (on account of focus on collections). In Q3 BEL bagged major orders like 1) Avionics package for Tejas aircraft (Rs18.7bn) 2) Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) (Rs3.7bn) and 3) Electro optic fire control system (Rs2.8bn). BEL bagged export orders worth US$300mn in 9MFY22. OB stands strong at Rs566bn (3.6x TTM revenue). Order pipeline for Q4FY22 stands at Rs30-40bn. Management indicated that semiconductor shortage may impact Q4 performance and hence lowered its revenue growth guidance to 10-12% from 15-17% earlier, while maintained its margin guidance at 20-22%. We cut down our earnings estimate by 3.4%/3.2%/3% for FY22/23/24, factoring in semiconductor and logistic issues.

Outlook

We remain positive on long term growth story of company given its strong order backlog, tender pipeline and diversification in newer business verticals like EV battery, Medical equipments, Metro etc. The stock is currently trading at 21.3x/17.7x/15.1x FY22/23/24E. We roll over our TP to FY24E and maintain ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs265 (Rs 245 earlier).

At 16:00 hrs Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 210.70, up Rs 3.20, or 1.54 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 212.20 and an intraday low of Rs 208.50.

It was trading with volumes of 522,688 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 419,833 shares, an increase of 24.50 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.05 percent or Rs 2.20 at Rs 207.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 227.95 and 52-week low Rs 115.90 on 12 November, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.57 percent below its 52-week high and 81.79 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 51,339.01 crore.

