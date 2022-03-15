English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronics: target of Rs 254: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 254 in its research report dated March 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 15, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics


    The government’s emphasis on ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives in the defence sector provides strong growth opportunity for BEL as it is the leading indigenous aerospace and defence player. The current uncertain international (Russia-Ukraine war) as well as domestic (India-China border dispute) geopolitical scenario calls for strengthening of the national security, which should lead to significant rise in India’s defence expenditure going forward. This augurs well for BEL’s long-term growth.. BEL has also been focusing on exploring the export potential of defence electronics products and systems, which bodes well for revenue diversification. BEL targets 10-15% revenue contribution from exports.



    Outlook


    We reiterate Buy on Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 254, given its healthy order book of Rs. 56,568 crore, promising order inflow pipeline, and strong execution capabilities.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:20 hrs Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 205.25, down Rs 4.40, or 2.10 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 209.95 and an intraday low of Rs 203.30.


    It was trading with volumes of 172,652 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 405,415 shares, a decrease of -57.41 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.31 percent or Rs 4.95 at Rs 209.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 227.95 and 52-week low Rs 115.90 on 12 November, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.96 percent below its 52-week high and 77.09 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 50,011.07 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.