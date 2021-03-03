Buy Bharat Electronics: target of Rs 190: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

BEL is well positioned to benefit from rising defence expenditure supported by a strong manufacturing base, execution track record and continued focus on developing in-house R&D capabilities. Strong YTD order inflow, healthy order pipeline and order book offer sustainable revenue visibility. With Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and domestic procurement, the entire PSU pack is getting rerated which augurs well for BEL which is trading at the steep discount to the peak 5-year average multiple.



Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 190 modestly increasing our target PE to factor overall rerating in the PSU space and considering BEL execution capabilities.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More