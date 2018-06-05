Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 185: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics’ (BHE) Q4FY18 revenue and EBITDA declined a sharp 10% and 23% YoY, respectively (sharp miss versus Street). However, it posted reasonable ~20% growth in revenue and EBITDA (adjusted for gratuity provision) for FY18. This is largely in line with our stress case scenario post our recent earnings cut in the latest company update (refer, Opportune pick on reversing trend).

Outlook

BHE is one of the top R&D spenders (8-10% of revenue) in defence systems in India. This, coupled with its focus on improving systems integration capability, will enable the company maintain a strong gap versus any potential competition. The stock is trading at 19/15 FY19/20E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

