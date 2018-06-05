App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 185: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics’ (BHE) Q4FY18 revenue and EBITDA declined a sharp 10% and 23% YoY, respectively (sharp miss versus Street). However, it posted reasonable ~20% growth in revenue and EBITDA (adjusted for gratuity provision) for FY18. This is largely in line with our stress case scenario post our recent earnings cut in the latest company update (refer, Opportune pick on reversing trend).

Outlook

BHE is one of the top R&D spenders (8-10% of revenue) in defence systems in India. This, coupled with its focus on improving systems integration capability, will enable the company maintain a strong gap versus any potential competition. The stock is trading at 19/15 FY19/20E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

