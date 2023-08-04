Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 157: LKP Research

Buy

BEL reported earnings of ₹5.36 bn, against a yoy profit of ₹4.3 bn while sequentially all the numbers were down as seasonally Q4 is the strongest quarter as bulk of the order execution happens in that quarter. Therefore analysing the numbers on yoy basis is practical. Revenues grew by 12.8% yoy at ₹35.1 bn. EBITDA grew strongly by 29.3% yoy at ₹6.64 bn. On the margins front, EBITDA margins came in at 18.9% which were 240 bps up yoy and were clearly better than BEL’s Q1 trend over the past. BEL received strong ₹59 bn of orders in FY24 so far led by multiple mid-to large-value project awards. In line with past trends, half of the Q1 orders accrued from large-scale projects (₹39bn Akash in Q1FY24), with multiple base orders in the range of ₹3-4bn. This implies that the order book should be surely higher than ₹607 bn at the end of FY24. We believe BEL is set to gain both from steady execution and order book accretion. In our view, with its presence in almost all the upcoming major orders over the next few years, BEL is the best play in defence space.

We expect the execution of the recently won orders to commence from FY25, resulting in comfortable bill-to-book position in FY24. Taking cognisance of robust order inflow as well as book-to-bill position, we raise our P/E multiple to 28x (earlier 25x). We maintain BUY rating on BEL with a revised TP of ₹157.

