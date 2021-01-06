Buy Bharat Electronics: target of Rs 152: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

BEL is well positioned to benefit from rising defence expenditure supported by a strong manufacturing base, execution track record and continued focus on developing in-house R&D capabilities. Strong YTD order inflow, healthy order pipeline and order book offer sustainable revenue visibility. Management remains confident of double-digit revenue growth, margins of ~20% and order inflows of ~Rs 15000 crore for FY21E.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 152 rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2023E.

