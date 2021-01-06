MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Electronics: target of Rs 152: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 152 in its research report dated January 01, 2020.

January 06, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics


BEL is well positioned to benefit from rising defence expenditure supported by a strong manufacturing base, execution track record and continued focus on developing in-house R&D capabilities. Strong YTD order inflow, healthy order pipeline and order book offer sustainable revenue visibility. Management remains confident of double-digit revenue growth, margins of ~20% and order inflows of ~Rs 15000 crore for FY21E.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 152 rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 6, 2021 12:26 pm

