Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 150: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics

BEL reported PAT of Rs1.8bn, up 43% YoY, above our and consensus estimates. Revenue growth for the quarter was strong (up 22% YoY), EBITDA was up ~88% at Rs3.1bn, Margins at 14.8% were up by 520bps. Order inflow for the quarter was up 48% at Rs36bn.

Outlook

Strong cash generation net of capex, zero debt and cash of roughly a fourth of the market cap makes us positive on the stock. We expect stock to deliver earnings CAGR of 14% over FY18-20E. Maintain "BUY".

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.