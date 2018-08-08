App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 150: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated August 01, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics


BEL reported PAT of Rs1.8bn, up 43% YoY, above our and consensus estimates. Revenue growth for the quarter was strong (up 22% YoY), EBITDA was up ~88% at Rs3.1bn, Margins at 14.8% were up by 520bps. Order inflow for the quarter was up 48% at Rs36bn.


Outlook


Strong cash generation net of capex, zero debt and cash of roughly a fourth of the market cap makes us positive on the stock. We expect stock to deliver earnings CAGR of 14% over FY18-20E. Maintain "BUY".


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.