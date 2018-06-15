App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 145: JM Financial

JM Financial bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated June 13, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Bharat Electronics


Bharat Electronics’ 4QFY18 results missed expectations as net sales fell 10% YoY (11% below JMFe), while EBITDA was down 19% YoY as margins were better than estimates at 22.1% (JMFe: 21.6%). A delay in the award of 2 large orders - Akash Missile (INR 55bn) and LRSAM for P17-A frigates (INR 85bn) – drove a slump in FY18 order inflows (-38% YoY). The stock is down 35% YTD and provides an attractive entry price as its 1-year forward PE multiple stands at 18x, closer to its 10-year median of 16x. However, we would like to highlight a few points from FY18 results: a) Despite a delay in inflows (not unusual in Defence), its book-to-bill ratio is above 1.0x and order book/sales is 4.0x. b) Margins were sturdy at 19.4% (-110bps YoY), despite a 100bps increase in R&D expenses, higher civilian sales and a 60% slump in exports. c) Improved cash utilisation through buybacks resulted in an improved RoE profile. d) There are new business opportunities in satellite integration, space, UAVs and cyber security. We cut our FY19-20 EPS estimates by 4-10% to factor in slower inflow growth and lower margins in integration orders (IACCS, Akash and LRSAM).


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR 145, based on 20x FY20E EPS as we forecast 12% earnings CAGR over FY18-20.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 15, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

