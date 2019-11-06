Buy Bharat Electronics target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

We expect revenue and earnings to clock CAGR of 14.4% and 7.7% (owing to high base effect led by execution of EVM order in FY2019) during FY2019-2021E. Order book remains robust at Rs. 56,178 crore, at 4.6x of FY2019 revenue provides strong earnings visibility, however timely execution remains a key. BEL reported a poor show in Q2FY2020 as revenue; EBITDA and PAT were lower by 19%, 36% and 41% y-o-y respectively owing to absence of significant EVM order which was in base quarter.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with unchanged price target of Rs. 140.

