Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 135: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 28, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Bharat Electronics


BEL would deliver a strong performance in the coming years, given its strong order book (4.2x its FY2020 revenue), major beneficiary from increasing emphasis on indigenisation, and limited competition. We believe BEL’s continued focus on enhancing the R&D capability would enhance the company’s capabilities to participate in the upcoming business opportunities.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised price target to Rs. 135 on account of improving growth visibility. Series of reforms such as import ban of defence items, 74% FDI through the automatic route, and strategic partnership model would open up future avenues for BEL’s growth.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

