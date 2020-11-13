PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics: target of Rs 135: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Bharat Electronics


BEL reported a strong quarter, better than estimates on all fronts. Order book remains healthy at Rs. 52148 crores (4x its TTM revenue), which provides sustainable revenue visibility; expect pickup in order intake during FY2022E. BEL is well positioned to benefit from rising defence expenditure supported by strong manufacturing base, execution track record and continued focus on in-house R&D capabilities.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 135 considering reasonable valuations and strong execution capabilities.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

