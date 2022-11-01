Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 130: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics Limited’s (BEL)’s Q2FY2023 performance was in-line with our and street expectations. While sales growth was satisfactory, the highlight was a sequential improvement in gross and operating margins. Order backlog as on October 01, 2022 was at Rs. 52,795 crore, at ~3.1x its TTM revenue. However, order intake seems to be muted during Q2FY2023. BEL has signed an MoU with Munitions India Limited (MIL), a defence PSU to pursue domestic and export opportunities. It has also bagged an order of ~Rs. 8,060 crore for Li-Ion battery packs from Triton Electric Vehicle, India. Further, growing exports (~60% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024E) shall also aid revenue growth.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on BEL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 130, considering its improving performance, backed by promising order inflow pipeline in both defence and non-defence verticals.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bharat Electronics - 31-10-2022 - khan