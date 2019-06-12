App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 130: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated May 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Electronics


4QFY19 revenue increased 7.7% YoY to INR38.8b (v/s our est. of INR38.9b), primarily driven by execution of EVM/VVPAT orders, IACCS, weapon locating radars and land-based EW system. EBITDA grew 17% YoY to INR9.3b (our est. of INR7.6b), while reported net profit increased 20% YoY to INR6.7b. Other income jumped to INR1.3b v/s INR279m in 4QFY18, supported by one time dividend from an associate company of INR910m and income tax refund of INR170m (excluding this, other income would stand at INR210m). For FY19, sales/EBIDTA/PAT grew 17%/43%/38% on YoY basis.


Outlook


Given current order backlog position, execution timelines and capabilities of the company, we raise our estimates for FY21E by 7% and maintain a BUY rating on the stock with TP of INR130 (16x Mar'21E EPS, in line with its 10-year average P/E multiple of 16.8x).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.