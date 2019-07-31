App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 130: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharat Electronics


1QFY20 revenue remained flat YoY at INR21.0b (5% below our est. of INR22.2b). (It is important to note that 1QFY19 revenue included INR4.5b contribution from EVMs, which drove full-year FY19 revenues) Thus, excluding the EVM revenue contribution, core business revenue increased 27% YoY. 1QFY20 revenue was supported by execution of IACCS, radars, smart city business, upgrade of communication equipment, etc. EBITDA grew 12% YoY to INR3.5b (ahead of our est. of INR3.2b), while reported net profit increased 14% YoY to INR2.0b.


Outlook


Given the current order backlog position, execution timelines and capabilities of the company, we maintain a Buy rating on the stock with TP of INR130 (16x Mar'21E EPS, in line with its 10-year average P/E multiple of 16.8x).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.