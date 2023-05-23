English
    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated May 21, 2023.

    May 23, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics

    Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported healthy quarterly performance with revenue growth of ~2% YoY to Rs64.6bn and EBITDA margin expansion of 347bps YoY to 28.3%. FY23 order inflows came in at Rs202bn, translating to order book of Rs606.9bn (up 5.4% YoY). BEL’s order pipeline remains healthy for next two years with large orders expected in defence segment such as QRSAM, LRSAM, naval systems etc. and in non-defence segment such as Air Traffic Management System-ATMS, Homeland security, Batteries etc. Earlier management has guided that, it is confident to achieve revenue growth of 15-20% for next couple of years. We remain positive on long-term growth story of BEL given 1) strong order backlog & order pipeline 2) diversification in newer business verticals like, medical equipment’s, hydrogen fuel cell, EV batteries etc., 3) focus on export markets (Egypt, Malaysia etc.) and 4) govt’s focus on product indigenization.


    Outlook

    We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of 17.2%/15%, between FY23-FY25E. The stock is currently trading at PE of 22.8x/19.7x FY24/25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs125 (same as earlier) valuing it at 23x FY25E EPS.

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:40 pm