Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported decent quarterly performance with revenue growth of 11.8% YoY to Rs41.3bn and PAT growth of 2.6% YoY to ~Rs6bn. EBITDA margins declined 160bps YoY to 20.7% in Q3FY23, despite gross margins improvement of ~110bps YoY to 41.5%. Implied order inflows came in at Rs13.7bn (down ~76% YoY on high base) in Q3FY23, while order book stands at Rs501.2bn (2.9x TTM revenue). Order pipeline remains healthy from defence (Akash Prime, HIMSHAKTI EWS etc.) as well as non-defence segment. Earlier management had guided ~15% revenue growth with EBITDA margin of ~20-23% and order inflows of ~Rs180-200bn for FY23.



We remain positive on long term growth story of BEL given 1) strong order backlog & order pipeline 2) diversification in newer business verticals like, medical equipment’s, hydrogen fuel cell, EV batteries etc., 3) focus on export markets and 4) government focus on product indigenization etc. We expect Revenue and PAT CAGR of 16.6%/19.1% between FY22-FY25E. The stock is currently trading at PE of 24.1x/20.1x/17.4x FY23/24/25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs125 (same as earlier) valuing it at 23x FY25E EPS.

