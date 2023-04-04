Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 120: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

FY23 performance on revenue (up 15% y-o-y) and order inflow (Rs. 20,000 crore) front as per the provisional numbers has been in line with guidance. Gross margins and OPM are also expected to achieve the guidance of 40%/~22-24% in FY23.. Order backlog stands strong at ~Rs. 60,500 crore (~3.5x FY23 sales). Near to medium-term order pipeline is healthy at Rs. 60,000-70,000 crore. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is expediting efforts to increase non-defence revenue to diversify its business. Further, any breakthrough on export front (currently ~2% of sales) would provide a fillip to its growth.

Outlook

BEL has a promising order inflow pipeline, large order book and healthy balance sheet. We retain a Buy on BEL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 120, valuing it on FY2025E EPS.

