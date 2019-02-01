App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Electronics


BHE's 3QFY19 revenue increased 8.4% YoY to INR27.2b (v/s our estimate: INR28.4b), primarily driven by execution of electronic voting machines (EVM)/ Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) orders (INR8b). EBITDA grew 72.5% YoY to INR7.7b (our estimate: INR4.9b), which includes custom duty reversal of INR0.5b and adjusting for it, EBIDTA stood at INR7.2b (+61% YoY), while reported net profit increased 68% YoY to INR5.1b. Other income declined to INR176m from INR492m in 3QFY18 due to lower cash balance (INR4.5b) with the company. For 9MFY19, sales/EBIDTA/PAT grew by 22%/61%/50% on YoY basis.


Outlook


Given the strong beat, we raise our estimates for FY19/20 by 11%/3%. We maintain BUY with a TP of INR110 (15x Mar'20E EPS, in line with its 10-year average P/E multiple of 16x). Offer for sale from the government could act as a near-term overhang for the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

