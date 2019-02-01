Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Electronics

BHE's 3QFY19 revenue increased 8.4% YoY to INR27.2b (v/s our estimate: INR28.4b), primarily driven by execution of electronic voting machines (EVM)/ Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) orders (INR8b). EBITDA grew 72.5% YoY to INR7.7b (our estimate: INR4.9b), which includes custom duty reversal of INR0.5b and adjusting for it, EBIDTA stood at INR7.2b (+61% YoY), while reported net profit increased 68% YoY to INR5.1b. Other income declined to INR176m from INR492m in 3QFY18 due to lower cash balance (INR4.5b) with the company. For 9MFY19, sales/EBIDTA/PAT grew by 22%/61%/50% on YoY basis.

Outlook

Given the strong beat, we raise our estimates for FY19/20 by 11%/3%. We maintain BUY with a TP of INR110 (15x Mar'20E EPS, in line with its 10-year average P/E multiple of 16x). Offer for sale from the government could act as a near-term overhang for the stock.

