Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 108: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BHE)’s 4QFY20 earnings came in higher than estimated, led by a strong uptick in margins. While revenue was in-line, the major surprise was the EBITDA margin coming in at 25.5% v/s our estimate of 20.5%. Thus, net profit was 26% above our estimate. Adjusted for EVM/VVPAT orders in the base year, execution was strong at 56%/37% for 4QFY20/FY20. The EBITDA margin tends to be volatile on a quarterly basis as it depends on the sales mix between deliverables.

Outlook

The current order book is strong at INR520b, with an OB/rev ratio of 4.1x. We tweak our FY21/FY22E EPS by -6%/+2%. Maintain Buy, with revised TP of INR108.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.