Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported stellar Q2FY19 numbers. The company reported revenues of Rs 3381 crore, up 36.6% YoY (our estimate Rs 2742.8 crore for the quarter). This was primarily on account of higher execution during the quarter EBITDA margins came in strong at 25.3% vs. 24% YoY due to lower employee expenses. Employee expense de-grew 0.5% YoY. Gross margin contracted 130 bps YoY. Thus, absolute EBITDA increased 43.6% YoY to Rs 854.4 crore PAT grew 38.5% YoY to Rs 571.3 crore (other income declined 72% YoY to Rs 14 crore while depreciation expenses grew 26.1% YoY) BEL’s order book was healthy at Rs 48,995 crore (all-time high) as on October 1, 2018 while order inflows for the quarter were highest ever at Rs 10,755 crore.

Outlook

We value the company at 15x P/E on FY20E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 105 per share. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

