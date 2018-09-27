App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated September 26, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Electronics


As per the new pricing policy for nomination projects finalized by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in May 2018, a 7.5% PBT margin would be allowed v/s the earlier 10-12% margin; however, this allows pass-through of all costs and risks in the project, which was not the case earlier. Note that the new policy does not affect existing INR500b order book and therefore no impact is expected for the next 2-3 years. However, management expects a 50-200 bps impact on margins for nomination orders starting FY22 from this policy change – currently 35% of the order book is from nominated orders and assuming a similar share of order book in FY21, the impact on FY22 margin is limited to 0.2-0.7%. As per management, legacy orders (24% of order book) would not be covered under this policy since these are repeat orders.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating and our target price at INR100 (14x FY20E EPS, discount to the 5-year average of 15x). The stock has seen a sharp correction over the past few weeks on news of a reduction in margins allowed on nomination-based orders.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 27, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

