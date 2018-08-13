Buy Bharat Agri Fert and Realty; target of Rs 490: Equity99

Equity99's research report on Bharat Agri Fert and Realty

Bharat Agri has been a fertilizer player (Single Super Phosphate) since inception. With a total installed capacity of 132,000 MT, the manufacturing factory is located in Wada, Palghar on company's owned land parcel of 18.36 acres. This business contributed ~60% of the revenue last year ie Rs 20.1 cr with negative operating margin of 6.5% mainly due to GST led issues and government policy changes last year. The plant operated at 40% capacity utilization during FY18.

Outlook

We recommend a strong buy from short term as well as long term point of view due to multiple triggers.

