Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Agri Fert and Realty; target of Rs 490: Equity99

Equity99 is bullish on Bharat Agri Fert and Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated August 08, 2018.

Equity99's research report on Bharat Agri Fert and Realty


Bharat Agri has been a fertilizer player (Single Super Phosphate) since inception. With a total installed capacity of 132,000 MT, the manufacturing factory is located in Wada, Palghar on company's owned land parcel of 18.36 acres. This business contributed ~60% of the revenue last year ie Rs 20.1 cr with negative operating margin of 6.5% mainly due to GST led issues and government policy changes last year. The plant operated at 40% capacity utilization during FY18.


Outlook


We recommend a strong buy from short term as well as long term point of view due to multiple triggers.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 13, 2018 12:43 pm

tags #Bharat Agri Fert and Realty #Buy #Equity99 #Recommendations

