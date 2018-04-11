App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 11, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bhansali Engineering Polymers; target of Rs 255: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on Bhansali Engineering Polymers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated April 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities's research report on Bhansali Engineering Polymers


Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BEPL) is a leading name in the petrochemical sector in India. BEPL is a vertically integrated petrochemical company that is into manufacturing of ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) -- a raw material used extensively across industries like automobiles, home appliances, telecommunications, luggage and other sectors.

Outlook

Going forward, co expects to save its logistics cost & increasing quality competitiveness against international giants in ABS manufacturing field . Hence , we recommend “Buy” on the stock with price target of Rs 255(appreciation of almost 20%) for long term investment.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bhansali Engineering Polymers #Buy #Hem Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.