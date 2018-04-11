Buy Bhansali Engineering Polymers; target of Rs 255: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on Bhansali Engineering Polymers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated April 10, 2018.
Hem Securities's research report on Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BEPL) is a leading name in the petrochemical sector in India. BEPL is a vertically integrated petrochemical company that is into manufacturing of ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) -- a raw material used extensively across industries like automobiles, home appliances, telecommunications, luggage and other sectors.
OutlookGoing forward, co expects to save its logistics cost & increasing quality competitiveness against international giants in ABS manufacturing field . Hence , we recommend “Buy” on the stock with price target of Rs 255(appreciation of almost 20%) for long term investment.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.