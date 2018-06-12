App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Berger Paints; target of Rs 332: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Berger Paints recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 332 in its research report dated June 06, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Berger Paints


Berger Paints' (Berger) 16.7% YoY revenue growth came in line, whereas 24.2% YoY EBITDA surge surpassed our estimate. Domestic volume growth remained strong at ~13% YoY on a base of 10%, beating our ~8-9% estimate (Asian Paints reported decorative volume growth of ~11% YoY). Consolidated gross margin contracted 85bps YoY owing to spike in input cost, though price hikes (~1.5% in March 2018 and ~2.1% in May 2018) have brought some relief. We believe, Berger has gained some market share during the quarter considering its volume growth being higher than that of the industry.


Outlook


We envisage bounce back in decorative volumes and price hikes to aid overall revenue and earnings spurt. Hence, we raise our target multiple from 38x to 42x FY20E EPS and arrive at revised TP of INR332 (earlier INR293). Maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Berger paints #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

