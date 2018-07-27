App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BEML with target Rs 880, says Aditya Agarwal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

On the daily chart, BEML is forming Wolf wave pattern and the recent low of Rs 737.30 can be termed as a 5th wave. In line with expectation, stock saw decent buying interest in past few trading session.

The daily RSI has signaled multiple bullish divergences and with this stock has closed above its 9-SMA. We expect BEML to rally in the near-term and test Rs 880 levels.

We advocate traders to buy this stock in the range of Rs 790 to Rs 780 with a price target of Rs 880. The stop loss should be placed at Rs 735 below which our bullish view will be negated.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:29 pm

tags #Stocks Views

