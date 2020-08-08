172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bayer-cropscience-target-of-rs-6421-prabhudas-lilladher-5663281.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bayer Cropscience; target of Rs 6421: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bayer Cropscience has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6421 in its research report dated August 07, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bayer Cropscience


Bayer reported better than expected results with robust growth in both crop protection and seeds segment. Topline/EBITDA/APAT grew by 29%/61%/57% YoY. Gross margin contraction of 240 bps would have been largely due to higher sales growth of Roundup (Glyphosate) which is a low margin product for the company. Liquidation growth continues to be better than placement growth implying limited build-up of stocks at the dealer level. With robust paddy plantings and decent growth in Corn acreages, seeds segment is expected to sustain high growth. Lower labour availability, remunerative crop prices and well distributed monsoon will drive crop protection segment growth while leveraging synergy benefits from Monsanto acquisition will aid profits.



Outlook


We roll forward to Sept’22 earnings while marginally increasing our topline and EBITDA estimates for FY21 & FY22, maintain BUY rating with revised target price of Rs 6421 based on 35x Sep’22 earnings. Bayer remains our preferred pick in agchem space considering turnaround compelled by new management and robust free cashflow generation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Bayer CropScience #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.