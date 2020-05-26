Buy Bayer Cropscience; target of Rs 6010: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bayer Cropscience

BYRCS reported solid results, topline grew by 82% YoY driven by high corn portfolio sales and sharp growth in CP segment. Massive sales return in 4QFY19 (57% revenue decline in 4QFY19 for core-BYRCS) led to favourable base but even excluding that growth is expected to be ~15-20% in CP. EBITDA (Rs582mn) and APAT (Rs601mn) reversed into profits from losses last year. While full year results are not comparable, the underlying growth was driven by robust corn portfolio sales, decent performance of CP business and leveraging synergy benefits of Monsanto portfolio. We expect 10% revenue CAGR for the next 2 years mainly driven by turnaround in the CP business and continued leveraging of Corn portfolio. PAT/APAT CAGR of 28%/13% will be largely driven by synergy & operating leverage benefits, then marginally by gross margin expansion.

Outlook

We have upgraded our topline/EBITDA/APAT estimates by 3.5%/7%/8% for FY21E and 3.5%/6%/10% for FY22E and increased our target multiple from 33x to 35x considering turnaround compelled by new management and robust free cashflow generation. Maintain Buy with revised target price of Rs 6010 (Previous 5151).



