App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bata India; target of Rs 900: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Bata India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Bata India

Bata India Ltd (BIL) is the largest retailer and leading manufacturer of footwear in India with ~1290 retail stores as on March 2018. BIL reported strong earnings growth of 45%YoY supported by 340bps improvement in EBITDA margins for Q4FY18 and revenue grew by 6.9%. Gross margin has been improving since Q1FY18 from 52.3% to 55.9% aided by premiumisation, lower rent and benefit from input tax credits.

Outlook

BIL is currently trading at 36x 1yr fwd P/E (at 1Yr Avg). The healthy outlook on earning is expected to support valuations. We value BIL at 38x on FY20E EPS and revise upwards our target price to Rs.900 (Earlier Rs772) and recommend Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bata India #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.