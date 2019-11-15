Buy Bata India; target of Rs 1955: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bata India

Bata reported moderate revenue growth of 7.3% YoY to Rs 722.0 crore despite a challenging market environment. However, it continues to enhance its spending on new initiatives with enhanced focus on categories like women & youth, refurbishing and redesigning existing store models and higher ad-spends. Gross profit continued to see improvement, with gross margins expanding 60 bps YoY to 54.4%. Constant efforts towards premiumisation of product portfolio have translated into better margins. Furthermore, controlled fixed cost efforts led EBITDA margins to improve 50 bps YoY to 13.5%. Lower tax rate (26.8% vs. 35.0% in Q2FY19) boosted profitability with PAT growing robustly by 27.4% YoY to Rs 71.3 crore.

Outlook

We roll our estimate forward and bake in revenue and PAT CAGR of 11% and 20%, respectively, in FY19-22E. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1955 (44.0x FY22E EPS of Rs 44.4).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.