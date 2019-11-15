App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bata India; target of Rs 1955: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bata India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1955 in its research report dated November 14, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bata India


Bata reported moderate revenue growth of 7.3% YoY to Rs 722.0 crore despite a challenging market environment. However, it continues to enhance its spending on new initiatives with enhanced focus on categories like women & youth, refurbishing and redesigning existing store models and higher ad-spends. Gross profit continued to see improvement, with gross margins expanding 60 bps YoY to 54.4%. Constant efforts towards premiumisation of product portfolio have translated into better margins. Furthermore, controlled fixed cost efforts led EBITDA margins to improve 50 bps YoY to 13.5%. Lower tax rate (26.8% vs. 35.0% in Q2FY19) boosted profitability with PAT growing robustly by 27.4% YoY to Rs 71.3 crore.



Outlook


We roll our estimate forward and bake in revenue and PAT CAGR of 11% and 20%, respectively, in FY19-22E. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1955 (44.0x FY22E EPS of Rs 44.4).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 15, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Bata India #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

