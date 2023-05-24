English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bata India; target of Rs 1775: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bata India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1775 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bata India

    Bata India Limited’s (Bata’s) Q4FY2023 numbers beat ours as well as the street’s expectation with revenue growth coming better than expectation at 17% to Rs. 778.6 crore; EBIDTA margins came at 23.4%; PAT at Rs. 65.6 crore beat ours as well as street expectation of Rs. 54-57 crore. Casualisation is gaining strong traction with Sneakers category growing 1.6x y-o-y, while Floatz achieved highest ever quarterly turnover after the launch. Premiumsation aided Average Selling Price (ASP) to grow by ~13% y-o-y. Revenues to grow in double digits in the near term with drivers in place. Increased contribution from premium products, change in channel mix and cost efficiencies will help margins to improve in the coming years.


    Outlook

    The stock is currently trading at 43.1x and 33.8x its FY2024E and FY2025E earnings, respectively. Considering long-term growth prospects with premiumisation in focus, we maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,775.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bata India - 20 -05 - 2023 -khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bata India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 24, 2023 12:31 pm