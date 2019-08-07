Buy Bata India; target of Rs 1585: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bata India

Bata reported healthy revenue growth of 10.6% YoY to Rs 882.1 crore driven by SSSG of 6.5%. Initiatives such as enhanced focus on categories like women & youth, refurbishing and redesigning existing store models and higher ad-spends have yielded positive results. Gross profit continued to witness improvement, with gross margins expanding 140 bps YoY to 54.7%. Constant efforts towards premiumisation of product portfolio have translated into better margins. The management is aiming to enhance the share of premium products by ~ 500 bps in the next two to three years (from current ~50%). Led by strong operational performance, adjusted PAT (excluding Ind-AS 116 impact) grew 24.3% YoY to Rs 102.7 crore.

Outlook

We are yet to incorporate impact of Ind-AS 116 in our estimates. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1585 (42.0x FY21E EPS of Rs 37.8).

