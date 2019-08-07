App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bata India; target of Rs 1585: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bata India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1585 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bata India


Bata reported healthy revenue growth of 10.6% YoY to Rs 882.1 crore driven by SSSG of 6.5%. Initiatives such as enhanced focus on categories like women & youth, refurbishing and redesigning existing store models and higher ad-spends have yielded positive results. Gross profit continued to witness improvement, with gross margins expanding 140 bps YoY to 54.7%. Constant efforts towards premiumisation of product portfolio have translated into better margins. The management is aiming to enhance the share of premium products by ~ 500 bps in the next two to three years (from current ~50%). Led by strong operational performance, adjusted PAT (excluding Ind-AS 116 impact) grew 24.3% YoY to Rs 102.7 crore.


Outlook


We are yet to incorporate impact of Ind-AS 116 in our estimates. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1585 (42.0x FY21E EPS of Rs 37.8).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Bata India #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.