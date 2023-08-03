English
    Buy Bank of India; target of Rs 102: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 102 in its research report dated July 31, 2023.

    August 03, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Bank of India

    PAT stood at Rs. 1,551 crore (up 176% y-o-y/15% q-o-q), above estimates, mainly led by lower-than-expected credit cost, partly offset by a higher effective tax rate, which translated into RoA/RoE of 0.71%/14.62%. Total credit cost was reported at ~71 bps annualised (calculated as a % of average advances). The bank has guided credit cost at 60-70 bps for FY2024, led by strong recoveries, which are expected to outpace slippages along with lower write-offs. We believe valuations are expected to inch higher as the return ratio profile improves in the coming quarters on the back of uptick in loan growth, stable margins and further lower credit cost. At the CMP, the stock trades at 0.6x/0.5x its FY24E/25E ABV estimates.

    Outlook

    We upgrade our rating on Bank of India (BOI) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged PT of Rs. 102. We expect RoAs of ~0.9% for FY24E/FY25E, driving RoE of ~12% for the respective period.

