Buy Bank of India; target of Rs 102: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bank of India

PAT stood at Rs. 1,551 crore (up 176% y-o-y/15% q-o-q), above estimates, mainly led by lower-than-expected credit cost, partly offset by a higher effective tax rate, which translated into RoA/RoE of 0.71%/14.62%. Total credit cost was reported at ~71 bps annualised (calculated as a % of average advances). The bank has guided credit cost at 60-70 bps for FY2024, led by strong recoveries, which are expected to outpace slippages along with lower write-offs. We believe valuations are expected to inch higher as the return ratio profile improves in the coming quarters on the back of uptick in loan growth, stable margins and further lower credit cost. At the CMP, the stock trades at 0.6x/0.5x its FY24E/25E ABV estimates.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating on Bank of India (BOI) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged PT of Rs. 102. We expect RoAs of ~0.9% for FY24E/FY25E, driving RoE of ~12% for the respective period.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bank of India - 01 -08 - 2023 - khan