Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 82: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda

BOB’s reported an Rs10.6bn of PAT (PLe: Rs16.9bn) as higher provisions and marginally lower PPOP dent earnings. On Pro-forma basis bank would have seen GNPA/NNPA move up by 30/63bps QoQ with slippages of Rs112bn (Rs83bn unrecognized). Positive was lower restructuring at 140bps of loans with guidance of 200bps of loans by Q1FY22 which is lower than expected but majorly remains from corporate book. Bank SMA 1&2 book also remains higher at 3.3% of loans, keeping threat on asset quality. Management has mentioned they need to keep close vigil on retail/MSME as restructuring is lower and stress could come with a lag.

Outlook

Improved PCR, improved growth trends post-merger, strong CASA are positives, while sub optimal NIMs, slippages remaining high and capital are key hindrances. Retain BUY with PT of Rs82 (unchanged) based on 0.6x Mar-23 ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.