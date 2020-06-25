App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bank of Baroda


BOB reported mixed 4QFY20 operating performance as moderation in NII was supported by lower opex and higher treasury income. While elevated provisions led to PBT loss, higher tax reversal resulted in the bank reporting profits. Lower slippages were aided by asset classification benefit resulting in an improvement in asset quality ratios. However, higher moratorium book of 55% (as at end-May'20) should keep asset quality under pressure. We cut our EPS estimate for FY21/FY22E by 34%/5%, as we increase our credit cost projection and fine-tune our margin/growth estimates. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


However, we maintain Buy with target price of INR65 (0.6x FY22E ABV) as current valuations appear reasonable.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 02:48 pm

