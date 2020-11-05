172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bank-of-baroda-target-of-rs-55-emkay-global-financial-6068791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 55: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 55 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bank of Baroda


BOB posted a strong earnings beat with a PAT of Rs16.8bn vs. est. loss of Rs2.5bn, mainly due to better NIMs/higher fees and contained provisions. The bank carries better-thanpeers Covid-19 provisioning buffer at 0.26% of loans but more would have been ideal. GNPA ratio was down 25bps qoq to 9.1% due to SC stay on NPA tagging, which otherwise too would have been contained at 9.3%. As a prudent practice, BOB has made provisions @20% on unrecognized NPAs and has deferred interest recognition on stressed loans like select private banks. SMA 1 & 2 book stands at 5.5% vs. 4.3% a year ago. Overall credit growth remains subdued at 5% yoy but retail growth is reaccelerating, driven by Home/Car loans as the bank’s lending rates are competitive in the market. BOB’s Tier I ratio is reasonable at 10.8%, including CET 1 at 9.2% among PSBs, but it plans to raise Rs135bn, including Rs95bn, via equity at an appropriate time.


Outlook


We upgrade the stock to Buy/EW in EAP with a TP of Rs55 (based on 0.4x Dec’22E ABV), factoring in better growth/asset-quality outlook, leading to better earnings momentum, higher retail orientation, reasonable capital position and favourable risk-reward at current valuations among PSBs.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:17 pm

