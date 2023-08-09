English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 260: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated August 05, 2023.

    August 09, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bank of Baroda

    Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a miss on PAT at Rs40.7bn (est. at Rs43.2bn) due to sharper-than-expected margin dip (down 26bps QoQ to 3.3% similar to SBI), leading to NII miss of 7% coupled with higher-than-usual tax rate. The bank continued to report lower slippages, leading to improved GNPA ratio to 3.5%/NNPA at 0.8%. Additionally, the bank has provided Rs1.4bn and now holds Rs6.4bn/43% on its Rs16bn exposure to troubled GoAir – though the bank remains confident on its full recovery. BoB expects growth to remain healthy at 14-15%, with retail growing at a faster pace of 18-20%, which along with MCR repricing should help sustain margins at ~3.3% (reported) in FY24. We expect BoB to deliver superior RoA/RoE of 1.1%/16-17% over FY24-26E, while healthy CET-1 at 12% provides comfort.

    Outlook

    We retain BUY with a TP of Rs260, valuing the bank at 1x its June 25E ABV and subs/inv. value at Rs6/share. Value unlocking in the insurance subsidiary and strategic tie-up in BoB cards will be near-term catalysts.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

