English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 235: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda

    BoB witnessed a healthy quarter as core PPoP at ~Rs80bn beat PLe by 8.4% largely led by better fees and TWO recovery, while asset quality was stronger as GNPA declined by 74bps QoQ to 3.8% due to lower net slippages. Exposure to the stressed airline is Rs13bn against which bank carries provision of Rs5bn while collateral cover totals to Rs10bn. ECL impact could be 1-1.5% of loans and bank would like to keep credit costs under 1% including ECL effect. Bank expects loan growth of 13-14% in FY24E and retail share could improve. Momentum in unsecured loans should continue given its low share (2%). NIM for FY23 was 3.3% and while we factor a 12bps decline in FY24 margins, there is scope for an upgrade as 1) retail share could increase 2) MCLR share is higher at 50% and 3) fixed rate loans would reprice upwards in FY24E.


    Outlook

    Valuation at 0.9x is attractive; maintaining multiple at 1.2x we roll forward to Mar’25 and raise TP from Rs220 to Rs235. Retain ‘BUY’.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bank of Baroda - 17 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2023 11:12 pm