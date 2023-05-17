Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 230: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BoB) yet again reported strong beat on PAT at Rs47.8bn (vs. Emkay estimate at Rs30.5bn), mainly led by robust growth/margins, higher recovery from w-off a/cs and lower provisions. The bank continued to report lower slippages with its GNPA ratio now down to 3.8%/NNPA <1% at 0.9%. Additionally, the bank has provided Rs5bn/40% on its Rs13bn exposure to troubled GoAir, while it has indicated that net ECL provision shortfall is far lower at 1-1.5% vs. 5% for Canara Bank. Credit growth is set to moderate to 13-14%, while largely hold-up its otherwise strong margins around 3.3%. We expect the bank to deliver strong RoA/RoE of 0.9-1.1%/15-16% over FY24- 26E, while healthy CET 1 at 12.2% vs. peers provides comfort.



Outlook

We retain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs230 (vs. Rs220), valuing the bank at 1x its Mar-25E ABV. The bank also plans to unlock value in the insurance subsidiary.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bank of Baroda - 17 -05 - 2023 - emkay