English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 230: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bank of Baroda

    Bank of Baroda (BoB) yet again reported strong beat on PAT at Rs47.8bn (vs. Emkay estimate at Rs30.5bn), mainly led by robust growth/margins, higher recovery from w-off a/cs and lower provisions. The bank continued to report lower slippages with its GNPA ratio now down to 3.8%/NNPA <1% at 0.9%. Additionally, the bank has provided Rs5bn/40% on its Rs13bn exposure to troubled GoAir, while it has indicated that net ECL provision shortfall is far lower at 1-1.5% vs. 5% for Canara Bank. Credit growth is set to moderate to 13-14%, while largely hold-up its otherwise strong margins around 3.3%. We expect the bank to deliver strong RoA/RoE of 0.9-1.1%/15-16% over FY24- 26E, while healthy CET 1 at 12.2% vs. peers provides comfort.


    Outlook

    We retain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs230 (vs. Rs220), valuing the bank at 1x its Mar-25E ABV. The bank also plans to unlock value in the insurance subsidiary.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bank of Baroda - 17 -05 - 2023 - emkay

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2023 11:21 pm