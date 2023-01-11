English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 220: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated January 11, 2023.

    January 11, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda


    We remain positive on Bank of Baroda (BOB) given, 1) domestic corporate credit is reviving as growth touched an 8-yr high of +13% YoY and BoB would be a key beneficiary as corporate loan share is ~40% and market share in overall advances is sizeable at 6.6% post-merger 2) BOB could see NIM expansion for 1-2 more quarters while private bank margins might peak in Q3FY22, due to higher share of MCLR linked loans (53% vs 30% for private banks) 3) balance sheet is stronger as GNPA in Q2FY23 reduced to 5.3% from 8.1% while PCR enhanced from 67% to 79%; expect RoA/RoE to improve over FY22-25E from 0.6%/9.6% to 0.9%/14.7%. We had recently raised FY23E earnings by 8% for BoB, however, with asset quality risks abating and steady credit growth outlook, there is likelihood of further earnings upgrade.


    Outlook


    Rolling forward to Mar’25 ABV, we raise multiple from 1.0x to 1.1x and maintain TP at Rs220. Reiterate ‘BUY’.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

