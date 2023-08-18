English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 217: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated August 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 18, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Bank of Baroda

    Bank of Baroda (BoB) is a public-sector banking and financial services company in India. It has 8,205 branches in India and 93 offices in 17 foreign countries. Net interest income (NII) increased 24.4% YoY to Rs. 10,997cr in Q1FY24, led by strong growth in yield on advances, moderated by an increase in the cost of deposits. GNPA/NNPA ratios improved to 3.5%/0.8% (vs 3.8%/0.9% in Q4FY23). Strong growth in advances and deposits, continuous improvement in asset quality and the management’s sharp focus on reducing the operating expenses augur well for the bank’s future performance.

    Outlook

    Hence, we upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY, with a revised target price of Rs. 217 based on 0.87x FY25E BVPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bank of Baroda - 16 -08 - 2023 - geo

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 02:32 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!