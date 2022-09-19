English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 202: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 202 in its research report dated September 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 19, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    LKP Research's research report on Bank of Baroda


    Bank of Baroda (BOB) has been delivering strong performance across parameters. The Asset Quality is witnessing continuous improvement and standard restructuring is at manageable level. Furthermore, the credit growth remains healthy and is expected to grow at a robust pace. Lower credit cost and steady margins may result in strong profitability in FY23E and is expected to beat the guidance.



    Outlook


    We believe, inexpensive valuation (P/ABVPS: 0.8x) makes BOB lucrative and we are rerating the stock with increased target price of ₹202 (₹146 earlier).

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Bank Of Baroda was quoting at Rs 140.95, up Rs 3.70, or 2.70 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 143.40 and an intraday low of Rs 136.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,683,529 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,504,932 shares, an increase of 11.87 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.03 percent or Rs 2.85 at Rs 137.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 143.40 and 52-week low Rs 76.90 on 19 September, 2022 and 21 September, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 1.71 percent below its 52-week high and 83.29 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 72,890.35 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bank of Baroda - 190922 - lkp

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #LKP Research #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 07:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.