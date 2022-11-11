English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 190: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda


    BoB earnings surprised positively with core PAT at Rs33bn beating estimates by ~34% driven by better NII and asset quality. Adjusting for one-off, NIM was ahead at 3.35% (PLe 3.29%). Credit growth was stronger at ~21% YoY (PLe 18.7%) largely led by overseas (+42%) retail (+18%), SME (+14%) and agri (+14%). Retail growth was led by housing and PL. GNPA declined by 95bps QoQ to 5.31% driven by stronger recoveries resulting in lower provisions. We increase PAT for FY24/25E by ~25% due to better loan growth, NIM and lower provisions. With stable earnings profile, we expect RoA/RoE near 0.9%/15% for FY24/25E.


    Outlook


    Valuation at 0.8x Sep’24 ABV is attractive suggesting a discount of 40% to SBI, which should narrow. Rolling forward to Sep’24 ABV, we raise multiple from 0.9x to 1.0x and TP from Rs130 to Rs190. Upgrade to BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 03:12 pm