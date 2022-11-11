Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 190: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda

BoB earnings surprised positively with core PAT at Rs33bn beating estimates by ~34% driven by better NII and asset quality. Adjusting for one-off, NIM was ahead at 3.35% (PLe 3.29%). Credit growth was stronger at ~21% YoY (PLe 18.7%) largely led by overseas (+42%) retail (+18%), SME (+14%) and agri (+14%). Retail growth was led by housing and PL. GNPA declined by 95bps QoQ to 5.31% driven by stronger recoveries resulting in lower provisions. We increase PAT for FY24/25E by ~25% due to better loan growth, NIM and lower provisions. With stable earnings profile, we expect RoA/RoE near 0.9%/15% for FY24/25E.

Outlook

Valuation at 0.8x Sep’24 ABV is attractive suggesting a discount of 40% to SBI, which should narrow. Rolling forward to Sep’24 ABV, we raise multiple from 0.9x to 1.0x and TP from Rs130 to Rs190. Upgrade to BUY.

