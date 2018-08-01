Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 185: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Bank of Baroda

BOB’s 1Q show rekindled our faith in its recovery story, ever so slightly. Though slippages (~Rs 47.3bn, 4.5% annu.) were relatively elevated, higher reductions (3x YoY) kept GNPAs under control. Lower provisioning (down ~18% YoY) and tight cost control (up merely 9% YoY) pushed net earnings to a 7-quarter high. The sustained uptick in margins (up 14bps QoQ to 2.65%) was heartening. Though BOB’s asset quality journey has been erratic, the situations have been mostly extenuating. We believe mgt’s expectations of a pullback in LLP is fair, given the high PCR (~69%), stark improvement in the rating profile (62.3% of loans > Rs 50mn are A and above vs. 40.2% YoY) and low level of residual stress (SMA-II at merely 94bps).

Outlook

This coupled with robust operating metrics drive our constructive thesis. The MD & CEO’s intent to continue (if given a chance) is a positive development. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 185 (1.3x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 142).

