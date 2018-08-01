Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 185: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated July 29, 2018.
HDFC Securities's research report on Bank of Baroda
BOB’s 1Q show rekindled our faith in its recovery story, ever so slightly. Though slippages (~Rs 47.3bn, 4.5% annu.) were relatively elevated, higher reductions (3x YoY) kept GNPAs under control. Lower provisioning (down ~18% YoY) and tight cost control (up merely 9% YoY) pushed net earnings to a 7-quarter high. The sustained uptick in margins (up 14bps QoQ to 2.65%) was heartening. Though BOB’s asset quality journey has been erratic, the situations have been mostly extenuating. We believe mgt’s expectations of a pullback in LLP is fair, given the high PCR (~69%), stark improvement in the rating profile (62.3% of loans > Rs 50mn are A and above vs. 40.2% YoY) and low level of residual stress (SMA-II at merely 94bps).
Outlook
This coupled with robust operating metrics drive our constructive thesis. The MD & CEO’s intent to continue (if given a chance) is a positive development. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 185 (1.3x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 142).
